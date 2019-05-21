Inmate Who Escaped From Authorities In Bemidji Taken Back Into Custody

The inmate who escaped from Red Lake authorities outside of Bemidji’s Sanford Hospital last week has been taken back into custody.

27-year-old Adam James Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning in Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department’s daily activity report says officers arrested Johnson after responding to an anonymous complaint.

Johnson escaped from a Red Lake Detention Center corrections officer when he was taken to the Sanford Emergency Room last Wednesday night. Beltrami County deputies and Bemidji police officers spent about two hours searching for Johnson that night, but he eluded authorities and remained on the run until he was arrested over the weekend.

Johnson was booked on three warrants, two for theft and one for fifth-degree possession. He remains in custody at the Beltrami County Jail.