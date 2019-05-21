Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Inmate Who Escaped From Authorities In Bemidji Taken Back Into Custody

May. 21 2019

The inmate who escaped from Red Lake authorities outside of Bemidji’s Sanford Hospital last week has been taken back into custody.

27-year-old Adam James Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning in Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department’s daily activity report says officers arrested Johnson after responding to an anonymous complaint.

Johnson escaped from a Red Lake Detention Center corrections officer when he was taken to the Sanford Emergency Room last Wednesday night. Beltrami County deputies and Bemidji police officers spent about two hours searching for Johnson that night, but he eluded authorities and remained on the run until he was arrested over the weekend.

Johnson was booked on three warrants, two for theft and one for fifth-degree possession. He remains in custody at the Beltrami County Jail.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Homeowners Still Cleaning Up Messes Left By Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood Of Bemidji

In Business: Grizzly Truss Fabricators Inc. First Truss Company In Bemidji

Sanford Bemidji & Northwest Technical College Partner To Educate About RN & LPN Programs

In Focus: Sons Of Norway Bemidji Lodge Celebrates Syttende Mai

What do you think?

Latest Story

Homeowners Still Cleaning Up Messes Left By Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood Of Bemidji

“It’s too heartbreaking to see what that damage has done to my house,” says Janet Dreyer, a resident whose home was affected by a recent water
Posted on May. 20 2019

Latest Stories

Homeowners Still Cleaning Up Messes Left By Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood Of Bemidji

Posted on May. 20 2019

In Business: Grizzly Truss Fabricators Inc. First Truss Company In Bemidji

Posted on May. 20 2019

Pierz Student Crowned National Champion At BPA Conference

Posted on May. 20 2019

Little Falls Needs Your Help To Secure New Basketball Court From The Timberwolves

Posted on May. 20 2019

CTC Breaks Ground On New Broadband Project In Todd County

Posted on May. 20 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.