Lakeland PBS

Inmate at Crow Wing County Jail Dies While in Custody

Lakeland News — Nov. 23 2021

A 53-year-old inmate of the Crow Wing County Jail has died while in custody at the jail.

Sheriff Scott Goddard says Christopher Jerome Endicott died on November 20. Endicott was being held in the jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Goddard says life-saving measures were not successful after Endicott was found unresponsive. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was requested to investigate the cause of death.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One Dead, Another Injured in Two-Car Crash Near Merrifield

Kim potter mugshot

Judge Changes Course, Allows Video Coverage of Potter Trial

Remains Found in Texas in 1980 Finally Identified as MN Teen

Revisiting the Murder of a Little Falls Hunter 5 Years Later

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.