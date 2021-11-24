Inmate at Crow Wing County Jail Dies While in Custody
A 53-year-old inmate of the Crow Wing County Jail has died while in custody at the jail.
Sheriff Scott Goddard says Christopher Jerome Endicott died on November 20. Endicott was being held in the jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Goddard says life-saving measures were not successful after Endicott was found unresponsive. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was requested to investigate the cause of death.
