Inmate at Crow Wing County Jail Dies While in Custody

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 53-year-old inmate of the Crow Wing County Jail has died while in custody at the jail.

Sheriff Scott Goddard says Christopher Jerome Endicott died on November 20. Endicott was being held in the jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Goddard says life-saving measures were not successful after Endicott was found unresponsive. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was requested to investigate the cause of death.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today