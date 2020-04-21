Inmate at Beltrami County Jail Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Jail announced today that within the last week, an inmate tested positive for Coronavirus.

Beltrami County Sheriff, Ernie Beitel, released the details of the case with the following:

“Within the last week an inmate of the Beltrami County Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

During the arrest of this individual a local law enforcement officer did receive what has been termed “A HIGH RISK EXPOSURE” and the law enforcement officer is being quarantined.”

The Sheriff went on to explain, “Due to procedures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, the arrested subject was accepted into the Beltrami County jail following strict MDH, CDC and MN DOC guidelines and is currently being quarantined. The inmate was interviewed by MDH officials to ascertain who they may have come in contact within the community prior to their arrest. HIPPA does not allow any further information to be released about the inmate or the Law Enforcement

Officer.”

