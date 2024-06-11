Initiative Foundation to Receive Grant for Clean Energy Career Training

The Initiative Foundation in Little Falls is one of nine recipients of a grant to help build career pathways in the fields of construction, clean energy, and energy efficiency.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced $2.7 million in grants to build career pathways for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), as well as low-income Minnesotans, in those fields.

Nine workforce development organizations across Minnesota will receive funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Clean Economy Equitable Workforce Initiative. $150,000 from DEED will go to the Initiative Foundation for energy efficiency training in central Minnesota.