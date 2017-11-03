Initiative Foundation Awards Grants To Fight Aquatic Invasive Species

Summer nights on the lakes are over for 2017 but the work to fight the spread of aquatic invasive species never ends. Thanks to the Initiative Foundation, five innovative pilot projects received grants to aid in stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species in Minnesota lakes.

One of those projects is Boat Bucket Water Project at the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District. The project involves lake water and providing clean water for anglers to take to their next fishing destination.

Another exciting project is the Itasca County Aquatic Invasive Species Program’s project to create a partnership between resorts and other lakeside businesses with the program to aid in providing solutions to stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species.

The Foundation believes that the partnership aspect of the Itasca County project will go a long way towards the purpose of the grants.

In the end, the Initiative Foundation believes the way to reaching its goal of stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species is through innovative and creative projects that have not been done before.