Initiative Foundation Awarding up to $500,000 in Grants For Small Businesses in Central Minnesota
The Initiative Foundation has a special one-time round of funding to invest in Central Minnesota’s smallest businesses as they work to recover from the pandemic.
The Initiative Foundation anticipates awarding up to 70 small business grants and expect this to be a highly competitive grant cycle. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to businesses that suffered pandemic-related disruptions and losses. This $500,000 program is designed to support fair economic recovery in Central Minnesota. The grants will focus on small businesses that face barriers to accessing capital and other resources and which suffered setbacks during the pandemic.
