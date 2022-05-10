Lakeland PBS

Initiative Foundation Awarding $500,000 in Grants For Small Businesses in Central MN

Ryan BowlerMay. 10 2022

The Initiative Foundation is offering a special one-time round of funding to invest in Central Minnesota’s smallest businesses as they work to recover from the pandemic.

The Initiative Foundation anticipates awarding up to 70 small business grants and expects this to be a highly competitive grant cycle. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to businesses that suffered pandemic-related disruptions and losses. This $500,000 program is designed to support fair economic recovery in Central Minnesota, and the grants will focus on small businesses that face barriers to accessing capital and other resources and which suffered setbacks during the pandemic.

This program is designed to support micro-enterprise businesses with five or fewer full-time employees and less than $750,000 in annual gross revenue. The effort will prioritize businesses that are owned by women, veterans, community members of color, and businesses that are located in small towns or rural areas, along with any small business that opened in the early stages of the pandemic. Any small business that were not eligible for any government COVID-19 relief programs are also eligible for a grant.

Funds can be used for a range of past, current, or future expenses. This could include operational expenses such as payroll, mortgage, rent or utilities, equipment and supplies, inventory, and other expenses. Additional eligible expenses could include cleaning, equipment, supplies, or infrastructure, or it could offset pandemic-related costs such as digital technologies, website and online infrastructure, marketing to new customers, health and safety upgrades, and others.

Interested small business owners should visit the Initiative Foundation’s website for details, including the application link and translated content and videos in Somali and Spanish.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

MN Legislature Passes Funding for Veterans Homes, Boosting Enlistment

In Business: The Hangar in Park Rapids Open for Remote Workers, Entrepreneurs

In Focus: Bemidji Chorale to Close Season with Mother’s Day Concert

Crow Wing County Finalizing Plans on Using ARPA Relief Funds

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.