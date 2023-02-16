Lakeland PBS

Initiative Foundation Approves Nearly $4 Million in Main Street Revitalization Projects

Lakeland News — Feb. 16 2023

15 hometown projects that will be bring nearly $4 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, and St. Cloud have been approved by the Initiative Foundation.

It’s all part of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program, which provides for 30% matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must have or secure the remaining 70% of funding.

Lakeland area business receiving grants include:

Brainerd:

  • Anderson Dry Cleaning – $21,000 grant for new electric, flooring, signage, and a roof
  • First Impression Print & Design – $44,327.61 grant for remodeling and purchasing new signage

Little Falls:

  • 1st Ave Auto Repair, Inc. – $32,740 grant for roof, ceiling and siding repair, painting, new heating and air conditioning and possible floor drain repair

Long Prairie:

  • Long Prairie Plumbing and Heating – $8,760 grant for parking lot improvements
  • Jose Garcia, Future Commericial Space – $22,500 grant for repairs and renovation of a former Minnesota Power building.
  • Mi Pueblito Market, Inc. – $7,500 grant for repairs and renovations
  • Long Prairie Dairy Queen – $7,723 grant for expansion and remodeling
  • Christie House Museum – $4,104 grant for interior repairs

Since the start of the project, the Initiative Foundation has approved 25 projects with investments totaling more than $14 million in Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, and Pine River.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northern MN Tribal Colleges to Testify for State Funding Bill

I.C.E. Fest Sets Another World Record for Largest Ice Carousel Within a Carousel

In Business: Ya-Sure Kombucha in Brainerd Offers Beverages from Unique Taproom

Leech Lake Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz Recovery Center Obtains $850,000 in Federal Funding

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.