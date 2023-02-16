Initiative Foundation Approves Nearly $4 Million in Main Street Revitalization Projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

15 hometown projects that will be bring nearly $4 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, and St. Cloud have been approved by the Initiative Foundation.

It’s all part of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program, which provides for 30% matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must have or secure the remaining 70% of funding.

Lakeland area business receiving grants include:

Brainerd:

Anderson Dry Cleaning – $21,000 grant for new electric, flooring, signage, and a roof

First Impression Print & Design – $44,327.61 grant for remodeling and purchasing new signage

Little Falls:

1st Ave Auto Repair, Inc. – $32,740 grant for roof, ceiling and siding repair, painting, new heating and air conditioning and possible floor drain repair

Long Prairie:

Long Prairie Plumbing and Heating – $8,760 grant for parking lot improvements

Jose Garcia, Future Commericial Space – $22,500 grant for repairs and renovation of a former Minnesota Power building.

Mi Pueblito Market, Inc. – $7,500 grant for repairs and renovations

Long Prairie Dairy Queen – $7,723 grant for expansion and remodeling

Christie House Museum – $4,104 grant for interior repairs

Since the start of the project, the Initiative Foundation has approved 25 projects with investments totaling more than $14 million in Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, and Pine River.

