Information Still Sought on Person Who Killed Terry Brisk

In 2016, 41-year-old Terry Brisk was found dead in Little Falls after leaving his house to go hunting. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being host, and his body was found by none other than his 15-year-old son.

In part two of our three-part series, reporter Chris Burns provides more information on his death and the search for his killer.

If you know any information about the death of Terry Brisk, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen urges you to contact them at 320-632-9233 or go to crimestoppersmn.org.

You can view part one of this series here: https://lptv.org/family-of-little-falls-hunter-recalls-his-death-four-years-later/

