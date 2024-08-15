Info Wanted on Shooting Incidents North of Pierz Involving Signs, Mailboxes, Deer Shot from Road

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to come forward with information regarding shooting incidents in the county.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says deputies responded yesterday to the Harding area north of Pierz after a deer poaching complaint and several reports of street signs, mailboxes, and electrical boxes being shot at.

A dead deer was located with a 12-gauge shotgun wound, and several mailboxes, street signs, and two separate electrical boxes were shot. Authorities believe the deer was shot from the roadway.

Spent casings were located in multiple locations within Platte and Pulaski townships. The only detail available about the suspect vehicle is that it was a older truck and notably loud.

Investigators believe the incidents are related and happened during the early morning hours on August 13th between 12:30 and 1 a.m. and again on the 14th at around 4 a.m.

If you have information regarding this incident or the vehicle in question, you are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.