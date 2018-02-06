DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Influenza Causing High Hospitalization Numbers in Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

Across the state of Minnesota, the flu virus is widespread, and Brainerd is no exception.

“It has been a rough flu season,” said Kari Russell, Infections Prevention Specialist at Essentia Health.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd has seen hospitalizations numbers increase dramatically from last year.

“We’ve had over 90 people hospitalized here at our medical center with influenza this year, and at this time last year, we only had five or six and by the end of flu season had just over 50, so we are definitely seeing a lot more hospitalized patients,” Russell said.

This flu season could possibly hit its peak in the near future.

“I think we won’t really know if we’ve hit our peak until we hit that decline, and we haven’t seen that yet, so at this point, it is still prevalent within our community,” said Dr. Becky Holcomb, the lead Emergency Department Physician at Essentia Health.

Until then, it’s important to take prevention steps to stop the spread of a virus that often comes in the form of coughs and sneezes.

“We don’t think about those micro droplets, particles that are traveling and with a sneeze, potentially 10-15 feet depending on the amount of force that you have behind that,” Dr. Holcomb said.

In order to stay healthy, doctors recommend the easiest way is to go to the sink and wash your hands for at least 30 seconds while singing your favorite song or twice through the ABCs. These simple steps can help prevent a large-scale illness.

“It’s feeling like you got hit by a truck – generally we do see high fevers, we’re talking about 102-degree fever, body aches, cough, chills, headache and just feeling miserable,” Dr. Becky Holcomb said.

With a number of contributing factors, health officials say this season’s flu strain is very strong.

“The extremely cold weather that we have had nationwide has also bred for a very strong strain and that’s part of why we are seeing it so bad this year comparative to other years,” Dr. Becky Holcomb said.

And as of now, there is no sign of slowing down.

“We’ve had a steady stream of patients in both the inpatient and outpatient realms basically since the holidays,” Russell said.

In order to stop the spread, Essentia is reminding the public that it’s still not too late to get a flu shot or start practicing good hand hygiene.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Officials Investigate Winners Of Ice Fishing Tournament

Deputy Pat Pickar Announces Run For Crow Wing County Sheriff

In Focus: Brainerd Pottery Artist Shares His Inspiration

Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Students Learn About Local Trade Careers

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Latest Story

Northern Minnesota Rocks The Vote During Caucus Night

Tonight is caucus night. Voters from all over the state turned out to be heard in what’s going to be a big year for Minnesota government. There
Posted on Feb. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Northern Minnesota Rocks The Vote During Caucus Night

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

School Exec Connect Meets With Bemidji Community For Superintendent Search

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

No Vehicle Restrictions Expected For This Year's Eelpout Festival

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

Club Curling Nationals Coming To Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 6 2018

Northwoods Adventure: North Country Snowmobile Club Radar Run

Posted on Feb. 6 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.