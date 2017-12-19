DONATE

Infant Kindness Kits Help New Mothers

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 19 2017
“We love babies and we love spreading kindness,” said Kate Bjorge the CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Outreach Director

The Stitch in Time team at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health starts off the process of making the kits by sewing the diaper bags.

“I like to sew and I think all of the other gals do too and it is just fun,” said Pinky Manlick Stich in Time Leader.

After their stitches are complete and the knots are tied, they look to the community for help with donations.

“Tremendously supported by community members that are passionate about it,” Bjorge said.

Then it’s time to put the kits together and fill the bag full of newborn essentials.

“It’s something so beautiful when you think that these are going to infants that are in need in order to help the families out,” said Maxine Strege a member of the Belong Team.

The last step in the process is handing out the kits to new mothers.

“We can distribute them to any of the new moms that we see in WIC or with our family home visiting program,” said Jill Scott a Morrison County public health nurse.

Including mom Shania and her three-week-old baby Savannah who received an infant kindness kit this week.

“It’s pretty cool and I’m glad,” said new mom Shania Kahlhamer while holding baby Savannah who just received an infant kindness kit. “It’s great getting clothes and diapers, diapers are expensive…really expensive.”

As of today, the Live Better Live Longer Belong Group has put 100 infant kindness kits together.

“The world really needs so much more kindness and when we start with the infants it just grows,” Strege said.

Along with a community of generous people that keep the program growing.

“So many people are willing to just do a little part and then bring it all together,” Bjorge said.

To spread a message of kindness.

“You matter to us, your baby is important, they are a valued member of our community and we are glad that you are here,”  Bjorge said.

