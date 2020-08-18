INDY Foundation Makes Donation to Sanford Health to Support Cancer Patients

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The INDY Foundation, which stands for “I’m Not Done Yet,” is a Minnesota-based non-profit organization that was started by Kayla Strong, a wife who lost her husband to colon cancer.

The foundation’s purpose is to provide love, faith, and financial support to Minnesota’s cancer warriors and their families during their battle with cancer.

The foundation donated backpacks to Sanford Health that were filled with water bottles, journals, and kind gestures to brighten the day of a cancer patient.

To read more on the foundation, you can visit their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today