Lakeland PBS

INDY Foundation Makes Donation to Sanford Health to Support Cancer Patients

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 18 2020

The INDY Foundation, which stands for “I’m Not Done Yet,” is a Minnesota-based non-profit organization that was started by Kayla Strong, a wife who lost her husband to colon cancer.

The foundation’s purpose is to provide love, faith, and financial support to Minnesota’s cancer warriors and their families during their battle with cancer.

The foundation donated backpacks to Sanford Health that were filled with water bottles, journals, and kind gestures to brighten the day of a cancer patient.

To read more on the foundation, you can visit their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

In Business: Bemidji College Student Turns Woodworking Into Business

Bemidji School Board Votes for In-Person Learning for K-5, Hybrid Method for Grades 6-12

Bemidji City Council Discusses Recent Election Results

Donors Turn Out For Blood Drive at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Latest Stories

Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project Selects New Executive Director

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

CRMC and Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Crosby

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

In Business: Bemidji College Student Turns Woodworking Into Business

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Former Grand Rapids Standout Signs to Play in Spain

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Bemidji School Board Votes for In-Person Learning for K-5, Hybrid Method for Grades 6-12

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.