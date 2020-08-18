INDY Foundation Makes Donation to Sanford Health to Support Cancer Patients
The INDY Foundation, which stands for “I’m Not Done Yet,” is a Minnesota-based non-profit organization that was started by Kayla Strong, a wife who lost her husband to colon cancer.
The foundation’s purpose is to provide love, faith, and financial support to Minnesota’s cancer warriors and their families during their battle with cancer.
The foundation donated backpacks to Sanford Health that were filled with water bottles, journals, and kind gestures to brighten the day of a cancer patient.
To read more on the foundation, you can visit their website.
