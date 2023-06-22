Indus School in Northern Minnesota to Close Its Doors July 1

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Indus School in Koochiching County will officially close its doors on July 1.

The decision to close the school comes after a 4-2 vote during a special school board meeting on May 31. The school announced the official closing date on their website. At previous meetings, the board cited declining enrollment and a $400,000 deficit as issues that contributed to the school’s closure.

Students that are open enrolled at Indus will be able to re-enroll in their resident school district or a different district. These options include attending Northome School or a neighboring school district through a board-approved tuition agreement, or seeking open enrollment at another school district of their choosing.

At the time of its closure, Indus School had 92 students enrolled in kindergarten to 12th grade. If the school stayed open, enrollment was expected to decrease to 88 students.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today