Indoor Mask Policy to Return at Central Lakes College on August 9

Nick UrsiniAug. 5 2021

Following the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask in public indoor settings that are in an area of substantial or high transmission, all Central Lakes College students, staff, faculty, and visitors must wear face coverings while inside CLC’s buildings starting on Monday, August 9.

“It’s certainly not something that we are excited about, but given the fact that we are absolutely committed and have always been to health and safety, it’s something that we are certainly ready to do,” said Central Lakes College President Dr. Hara Charlier.

Dr. Charlier said CLC will encourage students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by providing clinics on campus throughout the year as well as during orientation day for new students on August 20.

“At any point if a student decides to be vaccinated, we’re going to make that available to them,” Charlier said. “We want to make it as easy as possible.”

Charlier said students who show proof of vaccination will receive a free CLC Raiders sweatshirt and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an Xbox Series X and a PlayStation 5.

As of now, there is no outdoor mask mandate policy. Classes begin at CLC for the fall semester on August 23.

By — Nick Ursini

