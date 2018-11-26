Indoor Baseball/Softball Complex Being Built In Pequot Lakes

Baseball and softball in northern Minnesota seems to get delayed every year because of the weather. A new indoor facility in Pequot Lakes is trying to change that, and give baseball and softball teams a place to practice year-round.

A baseball and softball complex called the Young Athletes Reaching Dreams (YARD) facility is in the early stages of construction, and once it is completed, it will serve many teams and groups in the area for winter practice. So far, there are plans for Pequot Lakes High School and Central Lakes College to use the facility, but the YARD is not limited to any specific teams.

Along with baseball and softball, the YARD will also feature a pickleball court to meet the demand of many residents in the area.

The facility is planned be up and running early next year.

To hear more about the YARD, hear from the facility’s owner, Kent Johnson, in the video below.