Indivisible Bemidji Holds ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ Rally on Labor Day

Labor Day is a day off of work for many Americans, and while most treat the long weekend as a holiday, Indivisible Bemidji took the opportunity to bring attention to workers across the country, as well as to protest President Trump’s taxation policies, with a “Workers Over Billionaires” rally.

“Today, we’re standing up for our workers, for those who, you know, should get equal pay,” said Indivisible Bemidji volunteer Cindy Urness. “I believe that women should be treated equally to men in the workplace and in the home. I think everybody needs to realize that we should be working together and not trying to divide everybody up because that’s not where we come from.”

“I think it’s just important people see different stories on the news and maybe from different perspectives, but they just know that we have real concerns and maybe it’ll cause them to reflect and look into it a little bit,” added Indivisible Bemidji marshal Ken Grantier. “And for people that kind of agree with the stance we’re taking, maybe it just makes them feel a little bit better knowing that somebody is standing up and doing this.”

There were a few hundred people who rallied with signs along Paul Bunyan Drive. Some protested tax changes in One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law last month, as well as Trump’s recent tariff increases.

“Billionaires and rich people are going to get about a $60,000 [tax] cut,” stated Grantier. “And your average person is going to get much less, maybe $1,000 [or] $1,600. And with the tariffs, prices are going to increase and that’s going to get eaten up pretty quick. So we think the standard of living for your average American is going to go down and [the] standard of living for your average billionaire, as if they need it, is going to go up, and that’s just not right. That’s not the American way.”

Labor Day was created to recognize American workers and their contributions to the nation’s strength and prosperity, which is why Indivisible chose to have their rally today.

“Saving our democracy is important, and we need to have a more equal and just working community and work with our people, because they’re working for us,” Urness emphasized. “We have good and bad everywhere. But let’s promote the good.”

People who attended the rally also spoke about immigration policies and their effect on the working economy, as well as safety and health protections in place for workers. Indivisible also held Labor Day rallies in Brainerd and other locations across the state.