Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Individual Health Insurance Plans To See A Decrease In Cost

Anthony Scott
Oct. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota’s individual health insurance market will have significant rate decreases in 2019, ranging on average from 7.4 percent to 27.7 percent, according to information released today by the Minnesota Commerce Department in advance of the open enrollment period that begins on November 1.

“The rate decreases in the individual market indicate that this market continues to stabilize,” said Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman. “This positive trend is important for Minnesotans who buy their own health insurance and who benefit from the comprehensive coverage these plans offer, including coverage for preexisting medical conditions. Key trends supporting market stability include lower utilization and costs for medical services, the impact of a state reinsurance program and a strong Minnesota economy.”

The information released today shows that every county in the state will have at least one insurer offering health coverage in the individual market. Minnesotans who live in all but four counties will have access to at least two insurers, and every county will have at least 14 separate health insurance plan options available in the individual market.

The individual market rates apply to health insurance plans that Minnesotans purchase for themselves and their families through MNsure, insurance agents or the insurance companies directly. The rates do not affect Minnesotans who are covered by employer-based insurance or public programs like Medicare, Medicaid and MinnesotaCare.

About three percent of Minnesotans (approximately 155,000) currently get their health insurance coverage in the individual market. About 5.5 percent (approximately 303,000) get coverage in the small group market, which serves employers with fewer than 50 full-time workers.

In the small group market, the average 2019 rate changes range from a 2.4 percent decrease to an 11.93 percent increase. As in previous years, small group rate increases reflect the general rise in health care costs, as well as a somewhat higher use of medical services reported by insurers.

The Commerce Department website (mn.gov/commerce) has a rate change summary with more details.

Today’s rate announcement comes in advance of the annual open enrollment period, which begins on November 1 and continues through January 13, 2019. Insurance companies, insurance agents and MNsure will have specific plan information available for consumers soon.

Minnesotans are encouraged to make their insurance selection during open enrollment, shopping and comparing plans to find one that offers the best value for their health needs and budget. For the continuity of their own health care, consumers should carefully review a plan’s provider network to see what doctors, clinics and hospitals are included.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Lakes Area BMX Going Strong In Its 35th Year

MN House 5B and 5A Candidates Debate The Issues

Have A Question For A Candidate? Submit One Here!

Crow Wing County Partners with Bridges of Hope to Build a Self-Healing Community

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Lakes Area BMX Going Strong In Its 35th Year

“No one gets to sit on the bench,” Justin Barnhart, Lakes Area BMX’s President, said. “Everyone gets to participate and play.” That’s why Justin
Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Lakes Area BMX Going Strong In Its 35th Year

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

High Number Of 911 Calls Of Wandering Livestock Reported In Wadena County

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Several Adults Facing Felony Charges After Death Of Man At BSU

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Brainerd Public Library Installs New Water Bottle Filling Station

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Investigation Into Inmate Death Completed

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.