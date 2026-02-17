Individual Arrested, Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Cass Lake Drug Bust

A drug investigation in the city of Cass Lake on Monday has led to the arrest of one person and the seizure of hundreds of grams worth of illegal drugs.

According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the sale, use, and trafficking of drugs in the Cass Lake area, agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Leech Leech Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Grant Utley Avenue NW in Cass Lake.

A suspect was identified by law enforcement officers and was subsequently detained, where law enforcement found about 82 grams of fentanyl and $1,878 in cash. After a search of the residence, officers seized around 401 grams of methamphetamine, an additional 115.65 grams of fentanyl, and one firearm, along with digital scales, packing materials, and other items indicative of drug sales.

The individual was transported to the Cass County Detention Center and was charged with fleeing on foot, obstructing the legal process, and first-degree drug sales for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk stated that with fentanyl being the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States, he encourages the public to report suspected drug or other crime-related information to the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone doing so can remain anonymous.