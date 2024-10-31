Indigenous Poets Give Readings for CLC’s ‘Verse Like Water’

Those in the Brainerd Lakes Area had the opportunity to learn more about Indigenous culture, as earlier this month, Central Lakes College hosted poets Sherwin Bitsui and Layli Long Soldier for its visiting poet program Verse Like Water.

Bitsui, who is Navajo (Diné) and Long Soldier, an Oglala Lakota Nation citizen, each primarily curate poetry, focusing on Indigenous culture and history, as well as their own experiences.

“We have a long, deep history with land, and to have history also of removals, attempted genocide, or genocide in certain cases – we are survivors, and our story is about survival,” explained Bitsui.

Following the morning reading session at CLC, Long Soldier and Bitsui held an additional poetry reading at Grand Casino Mille Lacs.