Indigenous Games Take Place at Bemidji Middle School

Mar. 13 2019

More than ten people gathered in the bus parking lot at Bemidji Middle School to take part in the Indigenous games. The event had a variety of games and activities that originated among the American Indians across Canada, parts of Mexico and North America.

“They are original to the American Indians across the country and the significance is they are played for enjoyment and entertainment of the community and for the creator.” Adminstrative Officer for the Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services Susan Ninham said.

The activities that were played today included a stick and ball game, snow snake and lacrosse. Ninham said they try and make every effort to play the activities in their original form.

“Using the same implements that were traditionally used for those games and activities such as the lacrosse game. The stick is the traditional lacrosse stick for the Ojibwa and some Dakota, Nakota, Lakota bands, and the ball is a leather ball that was made with horse hair inside.” Ninham said.

