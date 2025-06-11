Indigenous Environmental Network Celebrates ‘Roots, Shoots, & Seeds’ in Bemidji

The Indigenous Environmental Network held their third annual Roots, Shoots, and Seeds Celebration at the end of May to bring the community together and kick off the spring season. At Bemidji’s Rail River Folk School, there was seed sharing and planting, live music, and lots of plant education.

Three years ago, the IEN teamed up with Conservation Minnesota to put on what they called a “plant and seed swap” with the hopes of connecting people with a shared interest. Over the past few years, it has expanded to an overall celebration and plant appreciation event.

“We realized that we wanted to change that and have it be more of a seed-and-plant sharing so that many people can—you know, if they don’t have anything, if they’re starting from scratch, they can come and get plants and seeds, and if people have stuff to share, it’s encouraged,” said Indigenous Environmental Network Teaching Garden Coordinator Kaylee Carnahan. “It’s promoting the garden, sharing our excess plants that we have, allowing community to share excess plants, and just come together and really celebrate spring.”

The celebration was open to everyone, and along with learning about homegrown foods, there was a strong focus on where traditional Indigenous foods and natural medicines come from and their cultural significance.

“The Indigenous Environmental Network is an Indigenous-led organization, a non-profit with a focus on environmental justice,” Carnahan explained. “And this is kind of part of our Indigenous just transition or food sovereignty work. So we grow the seeds and then we give them out to community members, or we grow the plants and we give them out to the community members.”

The Roots, Shoots, and Seeds Celebration is the local Indigenous Environmental Network’s biggest event, but the gardens at the Rail River Folk School and their garden teachings last year-round.