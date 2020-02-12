Independent Lens: We Believe in Dinosaurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

February 17 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

We Believe in Dinosaurs tells the story of the building of an enormous, $120 million Noah’s Ark at the Creation Museum in rural Williamstown, Kentucky, an exhibit designed to prove the Bible is scientifically and historically accurate. As the citizens of Williamstown wait for the economic boon promised by the Ark’s founders, creationists spread the gospel of a 6,000 year-old Earth.