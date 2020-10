Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

October 26 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Represent follows three women running for office in the heart of the Midwest leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, as they take on entrenched local political networks and fight to reshape politics on their own terms.