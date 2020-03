Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

March 30 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

After the birth of her first child, filmmaker Nanfu Wang returns to China to speak with her family and explore the ripple effect of that country’s devastating social experiment, the one-child policy. At its core, One Child Nation is a riveting personal story revealing shocking human rights violations and forces us all to reckon with the consequences of blind obedience.