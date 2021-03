Click to print (Opens in new window)

March 15 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Following the rise and fall of the oil boom in North Dakota, My Country No More paints a portrait of a rural American community in crisis split by a high-stakes divide.