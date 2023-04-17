Lakeland PBS

Independent Lens “Matter of Mind: My ALS”

Monday, May 1 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In this intimate story, three people face different paths as they live with the progressively debilitating illness.

Recently Added

Backroads: Foxby

Posted on Apr. 13 2023

Common Ground: Grant Goltz Hops Cultivation - Part 1

Posted on Apr. 12 2023

Backroads: Kelley Smith

Posted on Apr. 6 2023

Common Ground: The North Country Scenic Trail

Posted on Apr. 5 2023

Fire Chasers: Minnesota Wildland Fire Fighters

Posted on Apr. 1 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.