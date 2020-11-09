Lakeland PBS

Independent Lens – Jonathan Scott’s Power trip

November 11 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, the HGTV home makeover guru shines a light on the obstacles and opportunities for America’s solar industry, following fossil fuel monopolies that halt the growth of renewable energy while visiting with politicians, coal miners, solar panel installers, the Navajo Nation building its own solar plant, and others at the forefront of the battle for energy freedom.

