Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

April 12 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Shot over the course of five years, Bedlam examines the mental health crisis through intimate stories of those people who are in-and-out of overwhelmed and under-resourced psych emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps in Los Angeles, while psychiatrist and filmmaker Dr. Ken Rosenberg also searches for answers to his own late sister’s mental illness.