Increasing Concerns Over Zebra Mussels Spreading In Area Lakes
They’re back! If there’s one invasive species that’s synonymous with summer at the lake, it’s the zebra mussels. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed two cases of zebra mussels in Crow Wing County, including Lake Edward and the Mine Pits in Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More
You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More
Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More