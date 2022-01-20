Increased Police Presence at Forestview Middle School in Baxter After Threat Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Following a report of a threat involving juveniles from Forestview Middle School in Baxter that was later deemed not credible, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow, Thursday, January 20.

According to a release from Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Laine Larson late Wednesday night, district officials were alerted to a potential threat involving juveniles from Forestview Middle School. Following an investigation from the Baxter Police Department, it was determined that there is no credible threat to any students or staff tomorrow.

However, the release did advise that there will an increased law enforcement presence at the middle school tomorrow. Superintendent Larson said the district and area law enforcement are treating all reports of threats seriously and that they appreciate the understanding of the public in their efforts to address the matter.

