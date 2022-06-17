Lakeland PBS

Incoming Brainerd Superintendent Developing New Communication Plan

Lakeland News — Jun. 16 2022

Heidi Hahn, who is currently assistant superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools and will be taking over for retiring superintendent Laine Larson on July 1st, is starting her new role by developing a comprehensive school communication plan.

The new plan is built around four key elements of transparency, timeliness, accessibility, and truth. Hahn and Education Director Annmarie Lacher are in the process of receiving input from students, staff, and parents. The plan will take about one year to go into full effect.

Development of the communication plan is planned to start in July when Hahn officially assumes her new role.

