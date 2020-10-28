Lakeland PBS

Incoming Beltrami County Administrator Excited to Get Started

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2020

Thomas Barry

Thomas Barry, who will be the next Beltrami County Administrator, is excited to start his new role in a few weeks.

Barry, his wife, and their four children are currently in the process of moving to the area. Barry says that he was thrilled to be offered the position and that this next step aligns with his career goals and aspirations. Although this is a very hands-on job, Barry is excited to meet residents in the community.

Barry also says that he is grateful for all of the congratulatory phone calls and best wishes in his new role that came from residents in the Beltrami County area.

