InBusiness: Lake Country Crafts And Cones Serves Over 36 Flavors Of Ice Cream

When driving on Country Road 66 in Crosslake, you might notice a unique building with bright yellow paint and rainbow benches. Boasting over 30 flavors of icecream, a coffee shop, and crafts from over 100 local artists, Lake Country Crafts and Cones is a favorite of visitors and locals alike.

Superman, blueberry cheesecake, pirate’s bounty, and java chunk. Those are just a few of the over 36 flavors that Lake Country Crafts and Cones offers.

“Best ice cream in Crosslake. Best ice cream in Minnesota I should say,” said Jack White, Lake Country Crafts and Cones Employee.

Lake Country Crafts and Cones lies on the main street in Crosslake and in addition to having the most flavors, they also sell the most pounds of ice cream per year in Minnesota.

“We sell more ice cream than any other cone shop in the state, which we’re very proud of that fact. It’s thousands of three-gallon tubs every year,” said Lake County Craft and Cones Owner Pat Netko.

In addition to their 36 different flavors of ice cream, the store also sells the crafts of over 150 local artisans.

Pat Netko bought Lake Country Crafts and Cones from the original owners, Mary and Alden Hardwick, in the late nineties after working for them at the store.

“I have been here since 1998 so it’s been over twenty years now and I love this business. I love the people that I work with,” added Netko.

It is a favorite stop for families vacationing in Crosslake and the surrounding area in the summer.

“We have really long lines in the summer but the customers are always very happy because the line goes so quickly,” said White. “Usually they are out to the parking lot.”

Lake Country Crafts and Cones is truly one of a kind.

“I think that the fact that you can come in and have coffee, ice cream, a sandwich. You can get candy. There’s gifts for all ages,” said Netko. “It just kind of takes care of a lot of needs.”

Pat Netko and the employees at Lake Country Crafts and Cones plan to keep serving locals and tourists alike a great scoop of ice cream, for years to come.

“I love this place and I love the people. Maybe I’ll be scooping ice cream until I’m ninety. I don’t know. I mean crafts, coffee, and ice cream. What is not to like?” added Netko. “It’s just a fun, happy place to come.”