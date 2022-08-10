Inauguration Ceremony Held for Red Lake Tribal Council Members New and Old

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Following their recent election, the Red Lake Nation held its inaugurated ceremony for tribal government officials Tuesday in Red Lake. Newly elected District Representatives and those re-elected for Chairman, Tribal Secretary, and Tribal Treasurer were acknowledged at the ceremony.

One of the main talking points of change was about families struggling as a result of drug addiction. With multiple cases of fentanyl and opioid overdoses, both Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. and Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong talked about the epidemic.

Strong wants to make this re-election a big part of the change they need. They want to help the tribe and community find their identity and use their strength in over coming drug addictions.

They have come up with a solution to help take care of the ongoing crises destroying their community. They have a detox program that they call a sober village, a place where people can not only get of drugs and stay sober, but also have transitional housing and other investments.

With today’s celebration, Red Lake Nation says they are here to serve their people and send an inspiring message of confidence. Samuel Strong shared that, “The more we stand as one, the stronger we are going to be battling any of these addictions going forward.”

There were four new District Representatives, and five council members elected, along with the Tribal Secretary, Treasure, and Chairman, who were re-elected.

