Lakeland PBS

Inauguration Ceremony Held for Red Lake Tribal Council Members New and Old

Hanky HazeltonAug. 9 2022

Following their recent election, the Red Lake Nation held its inaugurated ceremony for tribal government officials Tuesday in Red Lake. Newly elected District Representatives and those re-elected for Chairman, Tribal Secretary, and Tribal Treasurer were acknowledged at the ceremony.

One of the main talking points of change was about families struggling as a result of drug addiction. With multiple cases of fentanyl and opioid overdoses, both Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. and Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong talked about the epidemic.

Strong wants to make this re-election a big part of the change they need. They want to help the tribe and community find their identity and use their strength in over coming drug addictions.

They have come up with a solution to help take care of the ongoing crises destroying their community. They have a detox program that they call a sober village, a place where people can not only get of drugs and stay sober, but also have transitional housing and other investments.

With today’s celebration, Red Lake Nation says they are here to serve their people and send an inspiring message of confidence. Samuel Strong shared that, “The more we stand as one, the stronger we are going to be battling any of these addictions going forward.”

There were four new District Representatives, and five council members elected, along with the Tribal Secretary, Treasure, and Chairman, who were re-elected.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

New Mobile Clinic Introduced at Red Lake Community Health Day

Two from Bemidji Charged with Murder After Overdose Death

Darrell Seki, Sr. Wins Re-Election for Red Lake Chairman

Red Lake Member Celebrates Publication and Launch of Children’s Book

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.