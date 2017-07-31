DONATE

Inaugural Salsa Fest Coming To Long Prairie

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 31 2017
The Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) is calling all salsa lovers from all over the state to Long Prairie to enjoy live music, salsa tasting, local food vendors, artisan shopping and a salsa contest for the first annual Minnesota Salsa Fest.

The events puts a spotlight on anything salsa related that’s available in Central Minnesota, showcasing Mexican food from Taqueria Chavez (Long Prairie) and Griff’s Pizza (Long Prairie). There will also be salsa-making demonstrations, salsa ice cream samples for sale and local vendors selling salsa and other goods.

The Minnesota Salsa Fest will be on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the Todd County Fairgrounds.

If you are interested in competing in the salsa taste-test contest, being a vendor, or becoming a sponsor for Salsa Fest, please visit www.sfa-mn.org/salsafest or send an email to central@sfa-mn.org for more information.

