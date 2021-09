Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, September 29 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Revel in the life story of a thrilling 21st century Iron Man come alive. See how Elon Musk went from bullied boy to young innovator to self-taught rocket scientist, ultimately becoming one of richest men in the world.