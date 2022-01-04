In Search for Nevaeh Kingbird, Police Warn of False Info on Social Media

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The search for Nevaeh Kingbird, a missing 15-year-old girl from Bemidji, continues, but as it does, police are finding false information on social media regarding the search.

The Bemidji Police Department reported that they were recently made aware of a social media post indicating Kingbird was abducted on the “north end” of Bemidji by an African American male driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates. Their team of detectives, with the help from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, followed this lead and determined that the information was from a social media post in Oklahoma on December 30. Police say this incident does not appear to have a connection to Kingbird’s disappearance.

Another recent post brought to the police department’s attention had similar details, except that the location mentioned with north Minneapolis.

Police say they recognize the desire for everyone to want to help in locating Kingbird, but that when a false story spreads across social media and changes with every share, it consumes a lot of investigative resources.

Nevaeh Kingbird is 5’4″, 120 lbs., with long black hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow. Kingbird’s family notified police on October 22 that she had run away. She has not been in contact with friends or family since and despite investigative efforts, she has not been located.

The Bemidji Police Department continues to work diligently to find Kingbird. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

