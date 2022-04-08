In New Book, BSU Professor Tells Story of Students Who Enlisted in WWII

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One professor at Bemidji State University is looking beyond the textbooks.

Dr. Michael Herbert recently published his first non-fiction book, “Leaving Campus: A World War II Epitaph,” an account of students from the former Bemidji State Teachers College during World War II and the things they carried.

Based on research from the BSU archives and personal accounts from family members, the book tells the stories of 20 BSU men who enlisted during the Second World War.

It took Dr. Herbert two years to research and publish his book. Despite his limited experience in writing books, he remained dedicated to telling these stories.

Dr. Herbert’s next project is to write a book on the experiences of female students at the college during World War II. If anyone has information or personal stories they wish to share of someone they know who went to Bemidji State Teachers College in the 1940s, they can email Dr. Herbert at michael.herbert@bemidjistate.edu.

His book is available in both softcover and hardcover at places like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

