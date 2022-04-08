Lakeland PBS

In New Book, BSU Professor Tells Story of Students Who Enlisted in WWII

Mary BalstadApr. 7 2022

One professor at Bemidji State University is looking beyond the textbooks.

Dr. Michael Herbert recently published his first non-fiction book, “Leaving Campus: A World War II Epitaph,” an account of students from the former Bemidji State Teachers College during World War II and the things they carried.

Based on research from the BSU archives and personal accounts from family members, the book tells the stories of 20 BSU men who enlisted during the Second World War.

It took Dr. Herbert two years to research and publish his book. Despite his limited experience in writing books, he remained dedicated to telling these stories.

Dr. Herbert’s next project is to write a book on the experiences of female students at the college during World War II. If anyone has information or personal stories they wish to share of someone they know who went to Bemidji State Teachers College in the 1940s, they can email Dr. Herbert at michael.herbert@bemidjistate.edu.

His book is available in both softcover and hardcover at places like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Sourcewell Recognizing Local Students for Dedication to Schools, Community

BSU Hosts Panel on Leadership Challenges During Times of Change

BSU Students to Present Research at Annual Achievement Conference

Author George Paasewe Discusses Code-Switching at NTC

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.