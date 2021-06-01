In Letter, Indigenous Groups, Various Organizations Call on Biden to Stop Line 3

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With construction resuming for the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, over 300 Indigenous groups and local and state organizations are calling on President Biden to immediately take action to stop the project.

On May 26, a letter was submitted to the Biden administration that provides information of the impact Line 3 has on Indigenous communities. The letter states that Line 3 poses a threat to water, Indigenous rights, global climate, and construction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter also states that the project crosses a treaty territory route where Anishinaabe people retain the right to hunt.

This letter follows up on an initial letter that was sent in March requesting Biden to take action.

