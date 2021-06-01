Lakeland PBS

In Letter, Indigenous Groups, Various Organizations Call on Biden to Stop Line 3

Lakeland News — May. 31 2021

With construction resuming for the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, over 300 Indigenous groups and local and state organizations are calling on President Biden to immediately take action to stop the project.

On May 26, a letter was submitted to the Biden administration that provides information of the impact Line 3 has on Indigenous communities. The letter states that Line 3 poses a threat to water, Indigenous rights, global climate, and construction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter also states that the project crosses a treaty territory route where Anishinaabe people retain the right to hunt.

This letter follows up on an initial letter that was sent in March requesting Biden to take action.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One New COVID-19 Related Death, 134 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Lakeland Currents – Climate change in northern Minnesota

Sanford Health Bemidji to Start Walk-in Vaccine Appointments

Five New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 364 New Cases Reported Friday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.