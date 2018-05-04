Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Young Frankenstein The Musical Takes Over The Chalberg Theatre

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

Based on the 1974 comedy by Mel Brooks, Young Frankenstein the musical is all about the backstory.

“Frederick Frankenstein, who is the last living descendent of the Frankensteins, inherits Frankenstein Castle, and he goes there to see what it is all about and ends up being drawn into recreating his grandfather’s footsteps, making monsters,” said show director Patrick Spradlin.

Just as a lot goes into making a monster, a lot of work also goes into putting together this beast of a show.

“[It’s a] very long and difficult process because it is such a complex show,” Spradlin said.

But the director says the cast made his job easy.

“This show has been probably one of the best experiences I’ve had in the Lakes area,” said Sadie Wunder, who plays Inga. “I’ve done a lot of community theater around [here], and this show is just fun from top to bottom.”

The box office at Central Lakes College has been full of people as the first three shows of Young Frankenstein were sold out.

“When you put a whole bunch of time and effort into something, it’s important that people come and see it,” said Kevin Yeager, who plays Inspector Kemp. “You want people to come and see your work.”

It’s a show that is very special for pit orchestra director Steven Anderson, who after 27 years of dedication will be retiring, making Young Frankenstein his last production.

“We were looking for something just crazy enough to put a cap on it, and Young Frankenstein came up and it is perfect,” said Anderson

The show’s been a perfect combination of crazy and fun.

“My favorite part is “Roll in the Hay,” which is just a super silly song,” Wunder said.

“These folks are not only on their toes with their lines but they are funny, they are flat out funny,” Anderson said.

Those on stage, behind the scenes and out in the audience created lasting memories for the Brainerd Community Theatre.

“I think what we thought all along came true, with the talent we had and with the material that this play is about that it would be a success, and it surely has been,” Spradlin said.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “The Elves & The Shoemaker”

Over 150 Businesses On Display At MMBA Home And Outdoor Show

Brainerd Area Theatre Actors And Crew Honored At First Annual Red Carpet Gala

Brainerd Area Theatre And Actors Guild To Hold Red Carpet Gala

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Class Of 2018 Celebrates On Graduation Day

After years of hard work, more than 1,100 students can officially change their title to Bemidji State University graduate. “I’ll probably miss
Posted on May. 4 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Class Of 2018 Celebrates On Graduation Day

Posted on May. 4 2018

Shooting Arrest Made Near Bemidji

Posted on May. 4 2018

Dry, Windy Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning For Most Of State

Posted on May. 4 2018

Bemidji Softball Takes Win Over Brainerd

Posted on May. 4 2018

Bemidji Baseball Beats Thief River Falls In Doubleheader

Posted on May. 4 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.