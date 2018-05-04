In Focus: Young Frankenstein The Musical Takes Over The Chalberg Theatre

Based on the 1974 comedy by Mel Brooks, Young Frankenstein the musical is all about the backstory.

“Frederick Frankenstein, who is the last living descendent of the Frankensteins, inherits Frankenstein Castle, and he goes there to see what it is all about and ends up being drawn into recreating his grandfather’s footsteps, making monsters,” said show director Patrick Spradlin.

Just as a lot goes into making a monster, a lot of work also goes into putting together this beast of a show.

“[It’s a] very long and difficult process because it is such a complex show,” Spradlin said.

But the director says the cast made his job easy.

“This show has been probably one of the best experiences I’ve had in the Lakes area,” said Sadie Wunder, who plays Inga. “I’ve done a lot of community theater around [here], and this show is just fun from top to bottom.”

The box office at Central Lakes College has been full of people as the first three shows of Young Frankenstein were sold out.

“When you put a whole bunch of time and effort into something, it’s important that people come and see it,” said Kevin Yeager, who plays Inspector Kemp. “You want people to come and see your work.”

It’s a show that is very special for pit orchestra director Steven Anderson, who after 27 years of dedication will be retiring, making Young Frankenstein his last production.

“We were looking for something just crazy enough to put a cap on it, and Young Frankenstein came up and it is perfect,” said Anderson

The show’s been a perfect combination of crazy and fun.

“My favorite part is “Roll in the Hay,” which is just a super silly song,” Wunder said.

“These folks are not only on their toes with their lines but they are funny, they are flat out funny,” Anderson said.

Those on stage, behind the scenes and out in the audience created lasting memories for the Brainerd Community Theatre.

“I think what we thought all along came true, with the talent we had and with the material that this play is about that it would be a success, and it surely has been,” Spradlin said.