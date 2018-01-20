DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: WWI History Exhibit Comes To Clearwater County

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of when the United States sent troops overseas to fight in World War I. The Clearwater County Historical Society in Shevlin just added a new section to their military room so people can learn more about that time.

“This exhibit is from the Smithsonian Institute. It’s a program they call “SITE”, which is Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibits, and it was free of charge,” says Tamara Edevold, the executive director of the Clearwater County Historical Society.

The society’s military room is only steps away from the main building. The posters are near the center of the exhibit.

“We have all of our artifacts from the Civil War, the Spanish American war, all the way through to Desert Storm. In addition to the artifacts, we’ve collected a number of stories of soldiers from our county and so those are on display as well,” says Edevold.

The posters are perfect for history buffs. Each one is detailed and comes with easy to read captions.

“Each one has a particular topic – anything from how to sell the war to women in the war to medicine. The overarching question is, ‘How was America shaped by the legacy of World War I?'” says Edevold.

It’s a lot of fun to look at the pictures and get a general idea of what was going on, but if you crouch down lower each poster comes with fact sheet with more details and a quiz to see if you retained the information.

Edevold says, “They also send along learning guides and ways to use the exhibit posters. So it was really kind of something exciting and it fits in with our upcoming World War I exhibit, so we’re kind of starting with this poster exhibit and then we’ll expand on it with our own local exhibit.”

If you want to see it in person, you have tons of time to plan a trip.

“We’ll have this exhibit up until November when Armistice Day was the 11th hour of the 11th month, and so we’ll end our WWI exhibit in November,” says Edevold.

And if you know of someone with an interesting military connection, the Clearwater Society wants to hear your story.

“If a person comes in and has story to share, we would like to talk with them and get some pictures and things from them. And this is a permanent exhibit. Our military exhibit is up all the time,” says Edevold.

The Clearwater Society Gallery is open from 10 to 4 Tuesdays through Fridays. They will also be open this weekend only for January – the hours for this weekend are 10 to 2 for Saturday and 1 to 4 for Sunday. If you want to see the military exhibit, simply ask for a tour. Admission is free.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Historical Society Museum To Get Upgrades

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Scanning the Pyramids

American Experience: The Bombing of Wall Street

In Focus: Clearwater County Museum Displays Work From Local Artists

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Ice Fishing Extravaganza Set To Take Place Next Weekend

It’s back! For the 28th year in a row, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take over Hole-in-the-Day Bay next Saturday the 27th.
Posted on Jan. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Ice Fishing Extravaganza Set To Take Place Next Weekend

Posted on Jan. 19 2018

Women Killed In Alexandria Fire Identified

Posted on Jan. 19 2018

Brainerd Wrestling Defeats Fergus Falls

Posted on Jan. 19 2018

Bemidji Wrestling Takes Win Over Frazee

Posted on Jan. 19 2018

Several Local Educators In The Running For MN Teacher Of The Year

Posted on Jan. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.