In Focus: Work of Leech Lake Artist Featured at Watermark Art Center
The Mashkawiziiwag (“They are Strong”) exhibit located at the Watermark Art Center showcases images from Leech Lake Native American artist Ne-Dah-Ness Rose Greene.
Greene, a BIPOC photographer, captures movement and light that reflects mood and energy of events.
Portraits in the gallery are available for purchase, and profits will be given to a Leech Lake family whose parents were injured in a motorcycle accident last year.
The Watermark Art Center is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.
