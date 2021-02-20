In Focus: Work of Leech Lake Artist Featured at Watermark Art Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mashkawiziiwag (“They are Strong”) exhibit located at the Watermark Art Center showcases images from Leech Lake Native American artist Ne-Dah-Ness Rose Greene.

Greene, a BIPOC photographer, captures movement and light that reflects mood and energy of events.

Portraits in the gallery are available for purchase, and profits will be given to a Leech Lake family whose parents were injured in a motorcycle accident last year.

The Watermark Art Center is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today