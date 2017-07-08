DONATE

In Focus: Woodtick Theater Brings Variety To The Northwoods

Mal Meyer
Jul. 7 2017
The Woodtick Theater has been a staple in downtown Akeley for decades – playing a little bit of everything all summer long.

Band members are finishing up their fine tuning as locals and tourists begin to take their seats. It’s the same place that people have been coming to for the last 25 years.

A few years after the original owners opened the doors, they were ready to move on and offered the place up to the band.

The variety show is just that – a little bit of knowledge, some eye-roll worthy jokes, but a whole lot of soul. Once focused on country music, over time it’s transformed into bluegrass, pop, jazz and more.

For the band’s longest lasting member, Diane Sauer says her favorite part is singing ‘Seven Bridges Road’ by Steve Young.

Not only does the set change year after year, but for the band, the biggest change is the audience. It’s one of the reason Paul Nye has stuck around for the last 14 years.

While the band stays up on stage, they frequently pause and take time to interact with their guests.

There’s a lot to look forward to no matter how many times you’ve been around. No spoilers here, but if you’re still not convinced, the band has a special surprise waiting for you at the very end.

