In Focus: Watermark Art Center Set to Reopen July 1st

Betsy Melin — Jun. 26 2020
Poster asking Watermark patrons to wear a mask and other restrictions

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji has just debuted its members show virtually with plans to soon open to the public.

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji has been closed for over three months, with plans to open at 25% capacity on July 1st. There are many things to see right now at the art center.

As they reopen, they will be taking things day by day and adding increased precautions. Due to their closure, the gallery moved to virtual options that are still available on their website.

For now, all of the member’s show art is ready to be seen. Included in the exhibit was this woven basket which came from local fiber artist Eve Sumsky, who has been a member at Watermark Art Center for nearly 10 years. This is her third time participating in the show.

The shop in the Watermark Art Center will be reopening as well where Sumsky’s work will be available.

To find out more, visit a virtual gallery, and get free DIY art kits, you can check out the Watermark’s website at https://watermarkartcenter.org/.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

