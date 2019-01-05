In Focus: Watermark Art Center Presents “A Work In Process”

The artwork of German sculptor Joachim Berthold is now being with greater Minnesota, thanks to the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji. Berthold used his work to show the spiritual evolution of man. His sculptures and paintings have been displayed in museums all over the world.

“He believed in being the artist first and first a husband and first a father. There’s was nothing second,” says Joachim Berthold’s daughter, Ursula Berthold-Murch.

Berthold passed away in 1990. His family says having his work displayed at the watermark is special kind of gift.

“They represent the soul and have brought my father’s soul to life in the staging, the representation. They understand the artist intrinsically,” Berthold-Murch.

The work of Berthold will be on display until March 24th at the Watermark Art Center, but one piece called “The Pacing Man” will remain at the Watermark as a semi-permanent display. Family members say loaning the piece to Watermark was an easy decision.

“I envisioned putting that piece in my backyard or in my front yard, but then I get to enjoy it and my family gets to enjoy it and those that come to my home get to enjoy it, but not everybody else,” says Chris Hamilton, Joachim Berthold’s grandson.

Once the “A Work In Process” exhibit is over, the “Pacing Man” sculpture will be placed somewhere outside of the building in a visible spot where everyone can enjoy it.

Hamilton says, “We’ve got such a great art community and to have something of this magnitude, I feel, in the area, to me, is a great honor to share with the community.”

If the artist were here to see the display, family members say he would be happily satisfied.

“He would not have one ounce of saying, ‘this should be different’ – which is saying a lot because he was a perfectionist,” says Berthold-Murch.