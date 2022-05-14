Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Presents 2022 Bi-Annual Members Show

Emma HudziakMay. 13 2022

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji is currently holding their Bi-Annual Members Show, which features a variety of artistic mediums from Watermark Art Center members, both collectors and practicing artists.

Portion of “Dispossed” by Paula Swenson

The Watermark Art Center has been hosting their members show for many years, featuring art from practicing artists and art collectors from around the U.S. Since the show this year is smaller, visitors can expect to see art specifically from Watermark members.

There is a wide variety of work featuring artists’ paintings, photography, sculptural pieces, wood and textiles.

There are over 50 artists and pieces represented in this exhibit, all ranging from different age groups, starting with the youngest artist, Gavin, who is nine years old and submitted a lovely piece titled Marie Curie.

Since this is a bi-annual show, the next member show will be held in 2024, and will be hosted in the Marley & Sandy Kaul Gallery, which will give artists a lot more space.

This year’s exhibit will be on display until August 13th. The Watermark Art Center is free to the public Mondays through Saturdays. More information on hours can be found on their website.

By — Emma Hudziak

