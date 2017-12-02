DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Prepares For Grand Opening

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji is unveiling their newest facility to the public tomorrow. For almost 35 years, Watermark has brought beauty to the city with artwork created by local and regional artists.

“A lot of people have given money and supported this project. They’ve given their time, and so it’s really exciting for everybody to finally see this all come to fruition and be able to enjoy the new art center,” says Lori Forshee-Donnay, the Watermark’s executive director.

This new space has been developing for a few years now. The old spot for the exhibit was getting a little cramped, so it was due for an upgrade.

Forshee-Donnay says, “We used to be in a space that was about one or two galleries with a small gift shop and some offices in the Carnegie library building. In about 2012 we purchased this property to be able to grow into a bigger space.”

Several hundreds of art pieces line the walls of the Watermark Art Center. Each piece is special in its own way.

“What really unique about the new art center is historically we had only a couple of galleries. This facility actually has four galleries. We have the Lakeview gallery, we have the Marley and Sandy Kaul gallery. We have the Mikanan gallery which is dedicated to Native American art. Bemidji State University has the Harlow and Kleven gallery, and so anytime that you come there’s going to be anywhere from three to four shows that you can actually see,” says Forshee-Donnay.

Another cool thing is the pieces actually rotate in and out, so you’re bound to see something new every time you come.

“The shows that are here can stay up a little bit longer so people have time to access them and see the work. Some exhibits are up for a few months. Some of them are up for maybe three or four months. So it’s going to vary from show to show, depending on what the work is,” adds Forshee-Donnay.

Somewhere down the line, Watermark hopes to become a regional venue for large art events, expanded gallery shows and enhanced classroom experiences. But right now they’re looking forward to the big day.

“It’s a lot of work by volunteers and the crew that built this! It’s been exciting, but we’re here today and we’re excited to be able to open to the community on Saturday,” says Forshee-Donnay.

The grand opening starts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 in the afternoon tomorrow. The gallery will then stay open until 4.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Salmonella Scare Forces Temporary Closure Of Bemidji Burger Kings

Northwest Technical College’s Management Program Named One Of The Best For 2018

Bemidji Wins Title Of Best Minnesota Town

Salvation Army Looking For Bell Ringers

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

GOP Candidates For Governor Lay Out Vision In Baxter

We’re still 11 months away from the next election day, but the race for Minnesota governor found it’s way to Baxter, where the GOP candidates
Posted on Dec. 1 2017

Latest Stories

GOP Candidates For Governor Lay Out Vision In Baxter

Posted on Dec. 1 2017

Bemidji Delegation Celebrates Being Named Best Minnesota Town

Posted on Dec. 1 2017

Salmonella Scare Forces Temporary Closure Of Bemidji Burger Kings

Posted on Dec. 1 2017

Family Safety Network Will Host Parade of Trees

Posted on Dec. 1 2017

Super Bowl Live Concert Series Will Include Prince Tribute

Posted on Dec. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.