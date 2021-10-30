In Focus: Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, Celebrates Day Of The Dead With Art Classes This Saturday
The Watermark Art Center will be offering two (Dia de los Muertos) also known as, “day of the dead” themed art workshops Saturday, October 30th, from 1:00-3:00.
Class members will be able to create art that honors this traditional Mexican celebration, which historically takes place on November 1st and 2nd. Day of the dead is a distinct spiritual time of the year for family members to gather together, reflect, and joyfully honor departed loved ones, and to appreciate life while still being part of the living.
Jill Neumann, Watermark Art Education Director, says, that people typically build shrines for their loved ones, and these shrines may include favorite items from the deceased family member. Neumann also shares, that by class members having the opportunity to build their own shrine, it is a good way for people to learn about the different variations of this celebration.
More information on tomorrows event and future classes can be found on the link below.
